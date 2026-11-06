Mick Foley Bows To Megan Bayne After AEW Blood & Guts

Mick Foley has praised Megan Bayne after her performance in AEW’s women’s Blood & Guts match on Dynamite. Bayne began the 45-minute contest against Kris Statlander, was busted open early, and stayed involved until the end.

During the match, Foley wrote on his Instagram Stories that he hoped Bayne was okay as she was losing a lot of blood. He wrote,

“I hope Megan is ok… that is a lot of blood.”

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The WWE Hall of Famer later declared that the match would help define her career and shared a photo of himself bowing to her. He wrote,

“Years from now, when we look at the career of @themeganbayne this will be one of the matches that defines it. #BloodAndGuts @aew”

Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Wrathlander, and the Brawling Birds defeated Bayne’s team, which included Persephone, Divine Dominion, and the Triangle of Madness.

Click hereto read the Blood & Guts injury report.