Shocking Claim – Vince McMahon May Launch WWE Rival After Exit

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan believes that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may launch a new wrestling promotion instead of returning to WWE. McMahon left the company in early 2024 after Janel Grant filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

During a recent interview with BetVictor Online Casino, Duggan said that he would not be surprised if McMahon started his own company or created competition, although he does not expect him to return to WWE because of the baggage he carries.

Duggan, who worked for WWE from 1987 to 1993 and again in 2005, clarified that his relationship with McMahon was strictly professional. He added that he always saw McMahon as his boss, not as a friend, and that they never visited each other’s homes.

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Vince McMahon: “I don’t know if he’d actually come back. I wouldn’t be surprised if he started his own company up or something. I don’t know; he might run up a competition; he might. But yeah, I don’t see him coming back, all the baggage he’s carrying.”

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“I always looked at Vince as my boss. He wasn’t my friend. I never went over to his house to have something to eat. I never invited him to my house.”

On the janitor and Team Canada storylines that forced him out of WCW: “When we first get down there, things were great. But then Vince Russo came in, and he wanted to push me out of my contract to clear up some money for some younger kids. So they first fly me up to Atlanta, big meetings, the CNN Tower, and they’re gonna make me the janitor of WCW. But I took the janitor gimmick and took it off, and the janitor gimmick got off.”

“They wanted me to quit. ‘We’re gonna turn you against America.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, Iraq, Iran.’ ‘You’re gonna be part of Team Canada!’ No, it was fun to do, but the fans, I don’t even think they bought it. They were like, ‘Come on, Hacksaw.’ And I was just fulfilling my contract, because the bottom line, this is the way I feed my family. I wasn’t gonna quit.”

On Jimmy Hart’s advice: “Jimmy Hart used to tell me, ‘Hang on as long as you can. It’s like the Titanic.’ You know the ship’s going down, but we hung on to WCW as long as we could.”

“I think when Vince Russo took over, that was kind of the kiss of death for WCW. Even back in the territory days, when the booker makes himself world champion, something’s wrong. You know the company’s going down.”

On having scripted promos when he returned to WWE: “I went back to the WWE, and this young kid comes up to me and goes, ‘Mr. Duggan, here’s your verbiage for your interview.’ I said, ‘My verbiage for my interview? How’s some punk kid gonna tell Hacksaw Jim Duggan how to cut his interview?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, this is what we want you to say.’ I’m like, ‘Well, send me my check.’ But I’ve got a whole new respect for actors. It’s very hard to deliver lines and stuff. I lost all my mannerisms, I lost Hacksaw, but I got the lines down straight, buddy.”

On seeing his time in wrestling as a positive: “I had a fun time in the business. I see so many guys on Dark Side of the Ring, they’re crying and whining about wrestling. It’s been a great business for me. I’ve been with my wife for 43 years… There’s other success stories in wrestling, you just don’t hear about them. Tito Santana.”

On the style and presentation in his era compared to the current era: “Back in my day, it was an arena show. So if you’re sitting in the arena and Demolition walks by, or Nikolai Volkoff walks by, you’re like, ‘Holy shit, man, they’re big, impressive men.’ Now it’s kind of the pendulum has swung, whereas television — and we joke — it’s almost like Cirque du Soleil. But it’s popular. It’s hard to argue with success. But yeah, it’s a different show. It’s a television show now.”

On his generation versus today’s generation of wrestlers: “I think my generation of guys were much more creative, because we all came up with our own gimmick. I think this generation of guys are much more athletic.”

On Kevin Owens’ brawling style: “I really don’t watch it too much anymore. After 40 years, the last thing I want to watch when I’m off is wrestling. That’d be like a cop watching Cops. The little bit I’ve seen, Kevin Owens — I guess now he’s starting to be an old-timer, though — but Kevin, I kind of like his kind of brawling style. People say, ‘Hacksaw, what was your favourite move?’ I said, ‘I kick and punch.’”