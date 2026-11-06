Eric Bischoff’s RAF Acquires World Of Wrestling In Landmark Deal

Real American Freestyle has taken a major step to expand its reach in amateur wrestling by acquiring World of Wrestling, the organization behind major youth events such as the Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds, and the Kickoff Classic.

The company confirmed the agreement on Thursday through social media, writing,

“RAF has reached an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling, home of Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff Classic. If you grew up wrestling, you know what these tournaments mean. The road trips with your family. The nerves before your first match. The trophy you still have. The Roller family built something that generations of wrestlers carry with them. We’re excited to work alongside them and build on what makes these tournaments so special.”

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World of Wrestling began operating in 1979, although the financial terms of the deal have not been revealed. RAF also stated that more information about the acquisition and its future plans will be shared in the coming months.

Real American Freestyle launched in April 2025 and held its first event on August 30 that year. Eric Bischoff serves as its chief marketing officer, and the organization has now staged 16 events, with RAF 14 taking place in Las Vegas on October 23.