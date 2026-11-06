Wednesday Night War! NXT vs. AEW Review (11/4/2026)

Hello there! It’s been over a year since my last editorial, so bear with me as I get back into the swing of things. Today, we’re looking at this week’s revival of the “Wednesday Night War” between WWE’s NXT and AEW Dynamite.

Way back in 2019 and early 2020, I published a weekly series comparing the two shows and concluding each article with who I believed won the week. While AEW consistently drew better ratings and viewership among the key demographic, I did my best to remain unbiased and make my own assessment.

After 25 weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it didn’t feel right to continue the series. There were bigger things going on for everyone. With that said, I can tell you that the final tally was 10-9-6. That means 10 wins for AEW, 9 for NXT and 6 ties. It goes to show just how much I enjoyed both shows. It was a consistent back-and-forth, with NXT taking the lead one week before AEW pulled ahead the next. Ultimately, the competition was a big win for the talent and fans alike.

So, let’s get down to it! Traditionally, I’d approach this by highlighting the good and bad from each show before concluding with who I believe won the night. It’s just my opinion, though. This is entirely subjective, and I respect anyone who believes the other show won or that it was too close to call. Enjoying both shows equally is just as valid as picking a side.

NXT

I can honestly say that I have struggled to watch NXT lately. Not because I don’t respect the talent, but because WWE has promoted so many to the main roster this year. It takes time to build new stars for fans to get behind. Knowing this, WWE gave NXT a massive assist by bringing in John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Paige, Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, Sol Ruca, and the entire 946.

The Good

– The biggest positive of a show like this is that it can help NXT talent look more on par with the main roster, although I wouldn’t say that always happens.

Cody Rhodes didn’t take the spotlight away from Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno while presenting the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Cup.

John Cena had a heartfelt moment remembering Umaga alongside his son, Zilla Fatu.

Shiloh Hill got to share his weird character with CM Punk.

Kelani Jordan picked up a straightforward victory over Paige.

Little moments like these can do wonders for NXT talent.

– It’s tough to say which match was the best, but I can confirm that nothing outright sucked. Everyone put in the work and deserves praise for it. The tag team matches probably stood out the most.

– Unlike most weeks, when I struggle to maintain interest, this was well-paced, and I never quite knew what was going to happen or who would show up next. It felt like WWE really wanted to get the booking and creative right with this one.

The Bad

– With the shoe on the other foot, bringing in so many main roster talents to boost the ratings can also be seen as a detriment. It doesn’t instill belief or confidence in NXT’s own stars to deliver something huge on their own. WWE shoehorned performers who we don’t regularly see on NXT into spots that others had earned, and that can feel jarring if you care about consistency on a show focused on developing the next generation.

There are a few examples worth highlighting. Did Grayson Waller get the rub by beating CM Punk after Kevin Owens interfered? I wouldn’t say so. Even if his stock did rise, the impact was inconsequential.

Sol Ruca appeared in a backstage segment and did absolutely nothing. There was zero reason for her to be there. And boy, I absolutely love Chad Gable, Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix, but they defeated the North American and Tag Team Champions. Why? How does that help Vanity Project look like serious champions?

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– The weirdest part of the show was babyface Cruz Montana being helped by the heel 946 stable to take out the heel stable Dark State. They brought up Montana and made him look like a credible threat against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but he can’t take out Dark State by himself? He’s a former TNA World Champion and a main roster talent. After looking strong just two days earlier, he was suddenly made to look weak.

The NXT fans were cheering for him and the 946 because Dark State suck so much. Dion Lennox and his group are afterthoughts, which is understandable given how much they’ve struggled to get over on NXT. Feeding them to the entire 946 only reinforces how ineffective they’ve become. Had they almost taken out Montana by themselves, at least that would have generated some heat.

I don’t know. The whole thing became muddled when Montana was called up out of the blue but was still expected to work this match. Hopefully, that was his last appearance in NXT and he can move on to better things.

– Paige losing as easily as she did to Kelani Jordan helped the NXT Champion, but it didn’t do Blake Monroe any favours, considering she’s penciled in to feud with Paige on SmackDown. Why couldn’t Kelani cheat to win? She’s a heel. Generate some heat for the champion and protect Paige to some degree, allowing her to remain a credible threat for Monroe.

– I know this section reads like I found more negatives than positives with NXT, but overall, I’d say it was a really good show. I just have difficulty rating a show particularly highly when they have to bring in 14 main roster stars to replace half the roster.

It definitely leaves an asterisk next to any rating I give it. This wasn’t a genuine NXT show. It was more of a RAW and SmackDown invasion.

AEW Dynamite “Blood And Guts”

AEW has been going about its business fairly well this year. Sometimes it can all run together as they throw out match after match with very few breaks, but that’s also what sets the promotion apart from others. The wrestling is almost always the emphasis. However, the “Blood And Guts” name gives them permission to add some brutality to the mix.

The Good

– The women’s Blood And Guts match was ridiculous in the best way. Much like the year before, they completely nailed it by doing a better job than the men at showcasing what this match type is all about. I have to give major kudos to Megan Bayne for working through the entire thing while looking as bloodied up as Ric Flair on a good day.

What made this work wasn’t just the solid build leading into it, but also the teasing of dissension between Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter to help sell their upcoming tag team title match. It shows me that AEW is thinking more about getting fans to care about not just the match they’re watching, but what comes next as well. They’ve often struggled with that.

– I wasn’t initially keen on Hangman Page declining Swerve Strickland’s challenge for Texas Death, but they’ve done a great job of building towards it since then. I swear, I’ve never felt more intimidated by Bandido than I did here. Dressed in black, he was made to look dangerous. And so he should, given how good he is and the circumstances surrounding his kidnapping by Swerve Strickland the week before.

– The men’s Blood And Guts match wasn’t as exciting or bloody as the women’s, but I really dug some of the spots (not all of them) and the ending. Kyle Fletcher telling Wardlow to unnecessarily throw Darby Allin off the cage generated supreme heel heat. Adam Copeland surrendering may also be setting something up between him and Will Ospreay.

I was so impressed by the ending that all I could do was laugh maniacally as Darby Allin crashed through several tables. It was despicable, and I’m all for that with a group like the Don Callis Family. They should do more of that.

The Bad

– AEW has yet to figure out how to work camera angles during a Blood And Guts match. They’re never quite sure where to focus next, and there needs to be better coordination between production and the camera operators if we’re going to properly see all the crazy spots.

However, I really enjoyed the opening video, so they’re getting better at some things, even if others still need work. It isn’t easy to make production look as smooth as WWE does, but AEW has been around long enough to be doing this better.

– We didn’t need another Nick Wayne moment here, did we? I know it’s breaking news that he beat Chris Jericho… twice, but there needs to be more to it going forward. I’d say it was the lowest point of the show, but I’ll forgive it because it was so fleeting.

– I’m tired of explosion spots in AEW. We saw more of them during the men’s Blood And Guts match, and nobody is talking about them today for good reason. If you’re exploding something in someone’s face, make it a finish or at least take someone out for two or three weeks. It might get a shock reaction in the moment, but it accomplishes very little beyond that.

– I had to reach a little to find something negative to say. It’s mostly nitpicky stuff that didn’t seriously hamper the quality of the show, which is a big thumbs up considering I could usually find a lot more. Yes, I know selling isn’t AEW’s strong point, but I saw two very credible Blood And Guts finishes that were sold extremely well. More of that, please. Make offensive moves matter again!

The Winner

This ultimately boils down to personal preference. Both shows did their best to deliver something special, so it could go either way.

Do you like star power? NXT wins. Cena. Punk. Rhodes. Paige, etc. It’s no contest.

Do you hate violent, bloody matches? Again, NXT wins. That was AEW’s whole thing.

How about the build and storytelling? I’d say AEW wins here. They put in the effort.

If we’re talking about the regular product, AEW wins. NXT wasn’t its usual self.

Who set up the future better? Again, I’d say AEW did this better.

Surprise matches? NXT has this in the bag. I’m not sure who dreams of Waller vs. Punk or Kelani vs. Paige, but they may never have happened if not for this episode.

Moments? I’m struggling to pick a side. Both had plenty of them.

I’m giving it to AEW this time for a few reasons.

I didn’t care to see the main roster talent who we see every week anyway on NXT. John Cena was the exception. Cody Rhodes can be forgiven.

Blood And Guts felt like a PPV on regular TV. There seemed to be more urgency from the talent to go above and beyond.

I loved the ending of Dynamite way more than Kevin Owens costing CM Punk the NXT title. WWE keeps giving us screwy endings to shows, and I am tired of it.

But like I said, I really enjoyed NXT as well. This is just my personal preference, and you’re free to choose for yourself. Either way, I hope you enjoyed this review of the revived Wednesday Night War! Thanks for reading.