Thea Hail Shares Painful New Alopecia Areata Update

WWE NXT star Thea Hail has given fans a new update about her health.

Earlier this year, Hail shared that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes sudden hair loss.

In a new TikTok video, Hail showed more bald spots on her scalp. She called them “little alopecia babies,”while openly discussing the changes in her condition.

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The former NXT Women’s North American Champion last appeared in a televised match on the October 6 edition of NXT. She took part in the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal, which Wren Sinclair won.

Hail also defeated Nikkita Lyons in a dark match before the October 27 broadcast.

You can check out the clip below: