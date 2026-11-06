John Cena Joins Major Clean Energy Campaign, WWE Unveils Massive Jan-Feb 2027 Tour

John Cena has joined a new campaign that highlights wind and solar energy across the United States.

The former WWE Champion is the face of “Big Power, Zero Drama,” and he shared the news on Twitter while appearing in an advertisement that features bears, a raccoon, and a kitten. Cena tweeted,

“Real power doesn’t need to brag about it. That’s why I’m part of Big Power, Zero Drama, a new campaign about something that’s quietly making a big impact across America: clean energy. Wind and solar are helping power homes, businesses, and communities every day. No fanfare required. Although a few bears, a raccoon, and one very small kitten were required to demonstrate it. Proud to help tell the story.”

You can watch the commercial below:

WWE has announced 11 event dates for January and February 2027, including RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, a Holiday Tour show, and a Road to the Royal Rumble event. The schedule covers several major American cities as well as Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets will first be available through an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 10, while general sales begin on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour begins on January 1 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, and RAW will follow at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on January 4.

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Other stops include SmackDown in Memphis and Portland, RAW in Chicago, Seattle, Anaheim, Atlanta, and Indianapolis, plus a Road to Royal Rumble show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 30. WWE will also bring SmackDown to Dallas on February 12.

You can check out the schedule below:

* Friday, January 1: WWE Holiday Tour, Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota

* Monday, January 4: Monday Night RAW, Frost Bank Center, St. Antonio, Texas

* Friday, January 8: Friday Night SmackDown, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

* Monday, January 11: Monday Night RAW, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

* Friday, January 29: Friday Night SmackDown, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

* Saturday, January 30: Road to Royal Rumble 2027, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

* Monday, February 1: Monday Night RAW, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

* Monday, February 8: Monday Night RAW, Honda Center, Anaheim, California

* Friday, February 12: Friday Night SmackDown, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

* Monday, February 15: Monday Night RAW, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

* Monday, February 22: Monday Night RAW, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana