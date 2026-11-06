Gail Kim Destroys Troll Over Political Attack On Her Marriage

A social media exchange involving TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has drawn attention after a fan criticized her marriage and called her a “sellout.”

Kim had shared a celebratory post after arriving in Texas following the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress and secured key victories in the state.

One user replied that Kim, who has Korean heritage, should not have married celebrity chef Robert Irvine, whom the fan described as an “Old White Man”rather than a “Man of Culture.” The fan claimed that her Democratic values and her marriage did not match. He wrote,

“You’re a Democrat, and yet you married an Old White Man over a Man of Culture? You’re a sellout.”

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Kim responded that she does hold many Democratic values, but that had nothing to do with whom she chose to marry. She also dismissed the age criticism by noting that Irvine is only 11 years older than she is. She replied with,

“lol I hold a lot of democratic values yes and he’s 11 years older than me so I guess we are both old according to you. If being happy with your soulmate is a sellout, then I guess I am. I dont know why you’re so concerned about who I choose to marry…. Probably bc you’re a lonely loser???”

Kim and Irvine have been married since 2012.

You can check out the Twitter exchange below: