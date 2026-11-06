Here are the results for the episode of TNA iMPACT! airing on AMC on November 5, 2026

TNA iMPACT! Results (11/5/2026)

Moose opens the show. He tells us he had a conversation with Matt Hardy lately. He told him he hasn’t been himself lately. He needs to go back to being the guy he was so they can take on Syx. If they have a problem with TNA, they have a problem with the Face of the Franchise. Speaking of which, Syx appear to double team Moose. Matt Hardy runs out to make the save and Syx back off.

#1. Frankie Kazarian & Avery Styles vs. Hunter James & Alexander Lev – Winners: Kazarian & Styles

Mustafa Ali walks out there to tell Kazarian not to trust Avery Styles again. He gets punched in the mouth for his troubles.

– If Bear Bronson wins the next match, he will become the leader of The System.

#2. Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson – Winner: Eddie Edwards

Brian Johnson, who is serving as Daria Rae’s “babysitter”, meets Santino Marella. He finds it funny and wishes Johnson luck with taking care of her.

#3. Allie & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Fire ‘N Flava – Winners: Allie & Shotzi

Things aren’t looking good between John Skyler and Mila Moore. She doesn’t know if she wants to be with him and walks out. An upset Skyler tells himself in the mirror that he loves her.

– Elsewhere, M By Elegance tells Heather By Elegance that she feels bad for not treating her better lately. She is meant to be on a cover on her own, but she persuaded the publication to have her and Heather on it together. Heather seems fairly happy about that.

READ MORE:TNA iMPACT! Results (10/29/2026)

READ MORE:TNA iMPACT! Results (10/22/2026)

After M By Elegance leaves, Elayna Black again tries to stir the pot, but Heather isn’t having it this time.

– The Righteous and Harley Hudson hold her initiation ceremony in the ring. Vincent asks if she is ready to put her old life behind. She agrees. Just as Dutch is about to put a crown on her head, Vincent has more questions. He asks her to repeat what he says until he says “While you were making up your mind, somebody else did”.

Xia Brookside blindsides Harley Hudson. This is her initiation ceremony now. Dutch places the crown on her head.

#4. [TNA World Tag Team Championship] The Nemeths (c) vs. Leon Slater & Amazing Red – Winners: The Nemeths retain

Elijah blindsides The Nemeths and they quickly retreat. He wants revenge.

Harley Hudson is on the phone to someone. She doesn’t understand why it is so hard to make friends over here, and she doesn’t want to come home yet. After getting off the phone with her Mother, she finds a note. It says “Play With Meeee”. Harley happens to find herself on a stage with a dollhouse. Taryn Terrell appears. She welcomes Harley to The Dollhouse.