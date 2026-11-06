Report – AEW Bans Use Of The Word ‘LEGO’ On Television

AEW held its men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches during last night’s episode of Dynamite. During the women’s bout, LEGO bricks were introduced as authorized weapons, but there was reportedly an interesting restriction regarding how the items could be referenced on commentary.

According to a report, AEW is no longer permitted to use the word “LEGO” on television because it is a trademarked brand name. Instead, commentators were instructed to use the more generic term “toy bricks” when referring to the colorful building blocks.

During Thursday’s episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Bryan Alvarez provided additional details about the situation. He said,

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“So apparently, they can no longer use the word LEGOs, yup, on AEW television. They made it very clear they have to call them toy bricks. Every time somebody accidentally said the word LEGOs, they had to correct it to toy bricks. So toy bricks got involved here.”

While LEGO bricks are commonly referred to by the brand name, the LEGO trademark and brand are owned by The LEGO Group, explaining why AEW reportedly had to avoid using the term during the broadcast.

The women’s Blood & Guts match saw Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Wrathlander, and the Brawling Birds defeat Persephone, Divine Dominion, and the Triangle of Madness in a brutal contest on Dynamite.

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