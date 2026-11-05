The Latest On The Iron Survivor Challenge Coming To The Main Roster

WWE could potentially have plans to bring the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster following its absence from this year’s NXT schedule.

As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE has made a change to its December NXT pay-per-view event, announcing NXT TLC in place of the traditionally held NXT Deadline. The change has raised questions about the future of the Iron Survivor Challenge, which has been a staple of Deadline in recent years.

WrestleVotes has provided an update on whether the match concept could eventually be introduced to WWE’s main roster.

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According to the report, one WWE source indicated that the Iron Survivor Challenge has been discussed in the past as a potential match type for the main roster. However, the source could not confirm whether the match’s absence from NXT this year makes that possibility any more likely.

A separate source said that the match could work within several ongoing WWE storylines, specifically mentioning the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, where Sami Zayn currently holds the title.

For now, WWE has not announced any plans for the Iron Survivor Challenge this year, leaving its status for both NXT and the main roster uncertain.

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