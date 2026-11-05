Report – WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Broadcast Will Be Remote Engineered

WWE is reportedly making significant adjustments to its production setup for this weekend’s Crown Jewel 2026 pay-per-view event.

The show is scheduled for November 7 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a new report from Pwinsider has provided additional details about how the broadcast will be handled.

According to the report, a major portion of the Crown Jewel 2026 broadcast will be remotely produced from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Production and satellite trucks will reportedly be stationed at the company’s headquarters to facilitate the operation.

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WWE will have a smaller-than-usual staff presence in Saudi Arabia, although it was noted that a “sizeable” portion of the production crew will still be traveling to the country.

The on-site crew will be responsible for setting up the necessary production equipment, including cameras, sound systems, and other technical elements. Those components will then be transmitted back to the United States, allowing personnel at WWE Headquarters to handle the broadcast remotely as though they were on location.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly offered $3,000 in hazard pay to crew members making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the event.

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