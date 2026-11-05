Ex-WWE Talent – ‘I Was Having Stress-Induced Heart Attacks’

While many fans remember Jason Sensation’s time in WWE as the impressions guy, the man has had a rough life. During his appearance on the “Insight” podcast, he revealed what health conditions he’s been going through. He said,

“I had a big heart surgery, so that was a big double bypass. That was a big wake-up call for me. It helped me mentally, and I don’t know how much time I have left here. The more it was a stress, and I was having stress-induced heart attacks. The more I’m stressing myself within myself, the less time I’m gonna have.”

“I’m so grateful we have healthcare in Canada. It’s helped save my life. And all the healthcare practitioners, medication, having that support. They’ve saved my life. I’ve got to give credit and take my hat off and show my gratitude to them. So that’s the main part. But also, I guess it’s a lot of inner work too. Still trying to figure it out at 48 years old, still trying to get it, and blessed knowing wonderful people. I’m really blessed to know a lot of wonderful, loving, forgiving people.”

On His Infamous Tweet

He also addressed his infamous 2018 tweet about going to the Scotiabank Arena and trying to kill himself. Jason said,

“Yeah, that’s a tough one, but in hindsight, I just have to accept myself and be honest about where I was at the time. I suffer from mental illness. Have a number of mental health diagnoses for depression and things of that nature.”

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“I was very depressed at the time. Was not in a good place, and I mixed that with alcohol. There were some things that happened backstage in WWE that I suppressed and I never really dealt with, and so it would come back and haunt me all the time. So that day, you mix depression with way too much alcohol at once, and I’ve always had this Hayoka spirit where I’ll just say whatever I want to at the time, or I’ll try to get a reaction out of somebody, and you mix all these things together.”

“It was a disaster, really. I was drunk, wasted with my sister, and I had tried to get WWE’s attention before, I guess. It was really a lot of the suppressed hurt feelings coming up to the surface again, and at the same time, there was some truth behind feeling maybe suicidal sometimes, so you mix all those thoughts together. I was so drunk, had taken like five shots of tequila. I had had beers that day. Was wasted. I didn’t even mostly remember it.”

“No, I was in Newmarket. I was far away from Scotia Bank. Don’t have a gun, but that’s what I said. I had a gun, and I was gonna go. I’m like, this will get their attention. I told my sister, but it’s probably one of the stupidest things you could have ever done. In hindsight, there were a lot of people affected by that, and it was a dangerous thing too because you had families worried.

“And you had parents worried about their kids, and you had the police- utmost respect to the police for what they do, and they should be outside fighting crime. They should be busy with other things other than running around a building looking for me. The show almost got stopped. I’m really lucky that the police and WWE didn’t hold it against me and a lot.”

“They basically forgave me for my mental illness, I think, and that I was so willing to admit my mistake and take down the tweet. I had to go in handcuffs in front of my family. My niece and nephew saw this. I was still so wasted, and the police had to bring me in to make sure I wasn’t going to kill myself. So I had to go into the psych ward, where they strip you down. It was a really awful experience for me.”