When Will WWE Reveal The WrestleMania 43 Date?

WWE is reportedly expected to announce the official dates for WrestleMania 43 this weekend.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE sources indicate that the formal announcement confirming the dates for the April 2027 pay-per-view event is expected to take place while the company is in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

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As we previously reported here on eWn in early October, WrestleMania 43 is expected to be held on April 10 and 11, 2027. The current expectation is that WWE will officially reveal the dates during the Crown Jewel 2026 broadcast, one way or another.

The announcement comes amid ongoing questions about WWE’s plans to hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia due to tensions in the region stemming from the war with Iran. During Wednesday’s TKO third-quarter earnings call, Mark Shapiro addressed the situation, describing the risk of relocating WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia as “minimal.”

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