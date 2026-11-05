Report – Santahausen Is On The Way

WWE is reportedly looking to capitalize on Danhausen’s Halloween success by bringing some holiday-themed entertainment to its programming this Christmas.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE was extremely pleased with the “tremendous success” of Danhausen’s Halloween appearances and is now preparing a Christmas-themed follow-up featuring the very nice, very evil wrestler.

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The report states that Danhausen will take on the persona of “Santahausen” in the coming months, with WWE already preparing a variety of holiday-themed merchandise. The company reportedly has high hopes for the project, with plans for Santahausen t-shirts, hoodies, puppets, magnets, and other merchandise items.

WWE previously leaned into Danhausen’s spooky persona for Halloween, presenting Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil Halloween special on YouTube. He also hosted a Halloween-themed edition of Friday Night SmackDown last week.

Now, it appears WWE is hoping to recreate that success by giving Danhausen a Christmas makeover and bringing Santahausen to the holiday season.

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