‘Pay $100 To Vote’ – WWE Gets Blasted

John Cena’s new tournament is supposed to be a big deal, but Jonathan Coachman already has a problem with how WWE is selling it. As far as he’s concerned, telling fans about loyalty and then apparently making them pay before they can vote is a pretty strange way to reward them.

On the latest edition of “The Coach and Bro Show“, Coachman and Vince Russo discussed the John Cena Classic. Coachman talked about the lack of information WWE has provided so far, saying,

“Vince, it was all smoke and mirrors to me. There were no rules. There was no, ‘This is what it is. There was no—and then it came. And this is what I really have an issue with. He said, ‘My brand is about hustle, loyalty, respect. So, I’m going to respect our loyal fan base right now and put the voting in only Club WWE.’”

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“So essentially, they’re putting the voting behind a paywall. So if you want to vote for something, we don’t know what that is yet, you’re going to have to pay to do it. Vince, how is that rewarding the loyal fan base?”

Here Russo chimed in with, “Yeah. And let’s be honest, are they really going to adjust this tournament or add to this tournament by your vote? Are they really going to do that anyway? So, number one, you’ve got to be in the club to vote. And number two, how do we know they’re going to shoot straight with that to begin with?”

Coachman continued, “You need to stop right now. You need to stop right now, Vince. It’s not like one of us was ever a part of a voting contest. I will say this, and I would tell him if he’s standing here right now, I think in his mind that what he’s doing, he really thinks he’s doing it for a good reason. But he has been convinced that Club WWE is his thing, and you’ve got to push Club WWE.”

“And I don’t know if he realizes how it looks to the public when he’s like, ‘Loyalty. Voting.’ I mean, you’re asking basically people to pay $100 to vote. That’s what you’re trying to do. And that’s not who he is. That’s not who he is.”