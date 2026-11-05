Report – WWE Considered Delaying The 2027 Royal Rumble By Two Weeks

WWE reportedly considered moving the 2027 Royal Rumble back by a couple of weeks before ultimately settling on its currently announced date.

The company officially confirmed earlier this week that the annual pay-per-view event will take place on February 6, 2027. However, there was reportedly some discussion internally about pushing the event further into February. The original location announcement was made in August, although the final date was not confirmed until recently.

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According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE internally discussed the possibility of moving the 2027 Royal Rumble to February 20. The idea was to capitalize on the increased exposure surrounding Super Bowl weekend, with the game set to air on ESPN. There was reportedly a belief that ESPN could use the opportunity to promote several of its upcoming programming offerings, potentially including the Royal Rumble.

Ultimately, WWE decided against making the change. Moving the event would have required adjustments to the company’s calendar structure. Additionally, Phoenix, Arizona, is scheduled to host NBA All-Star Weekend from February 19-21, creating another scheduling conflict with the proposed date.

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