WWE Blocked Chad Gable’s GCW Debut At Last Minute

A planned dream match involving a current WWE star almost became reality during WrestleMania 40 weekend, but the company stepped in just before fans could learn about it.

On Twitter, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale revealed that Chad Gable had been booked to face Jonathan Gresham at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X in April 2024.

Lauderdale said that the match was not merely an idea as GCW had already prepared an announcement graphic featuring Gable. Everything was in place until WWE changed direction about an hour before GCW planned to make the announcement.

READ MORE:Report – WWE Considered Delaying The 2027 Royal Rumble By Two Weeks

READ MORE:Report – WWE Offered $3,000 ‘Hazard Pay’ For Crown Jewel 2026

The promoter explained that Gable vs. Gresham could have been one of the greatest matches ever, especially since both competitors are known for their strong technical wrestling skills. He added that WWE pulled the plug because Gable wanted to concentrate fully on WrestleMania 40, and Lauderdale said that he understood the reason behind the decision.

Gable was involved in Sami Zayn’s storyline with GUNTHER during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Zayn went on to defeat GUNTHER and end his historic Intercontinental Championship reign.

Bloodsport X still included WWE talent, as Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey competed at the event, while CM Punk and WWE president Nick Khan were among those in attendance.

Josh Barnett later announced in April 2026 that Bloodsport would shut down for the foreseeable future, which means that Gable’s missed match with Gresham may remain one of the biggest what-ifs from WrestleMania weekend.