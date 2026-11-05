AEW Finally Lands Major Streaming Home On Hulu Japan

WWE’s biggest rival is preparing to give fans in Japan a new way to watch its weekly shows and biggest events.

AEW has confirmed that its programming will begin streaming on Hulu Japan from November 10, after the company first revealed its agreement with the service on September 16, 2026.

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The deal covers AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and live pay-per-view events, and Hulu Japan will be the exclusive streaming home for this content in the country. Both weekly shows will become available on November 10, while Hulu Japan will also add around 20 episodes from September and October so that viewers can catch up on recent storylines.

AEW All Out 2026 and WrestleDream 2026 will be included with a normal Hulu Japan subscription at no extra cost. However, future live pay-per-views will need a separate purchase, beginning with Full Gear 2026 on November 15.

This move gives AEW a clear streaming base in Japan, where stars such as Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita already have a strong fan base. Hulu Japan is run by HJ Holdings and is separate from the American Hulu service, so the deal only applies to Japan and does not affect AEW’s programming in the United States.