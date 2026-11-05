WWE Crew Members Refuse Crown Jewel Trip Despite Hazard Pay

WWE is facing an unusual challenge days before one of its biggest international shows.

WrestleVotes is reporting that the company is offering crew members an extra $3,000 in hazard pay if they agree to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh.

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This kind of payment is not normally given for regular production work, so the offer shows that WWE understands there are serious worries about the trip. Hazard pay is usually provided when workers may face danger or difficult working conditions.

Even though the bonus is large, several crew members have reportedly decided that they will not make the trip. These workers handle important backstage jobs such as production, equipment, and staging, which means that WWE needs enough trained people to run the event smoothly.

The concern is not limited to the crew as multiple WWE Superstars, including some major names, have also raised questions about traveling to Saudi Arabia. Some wrestlers reportedly asked not to be booked for Crown Jewel, while others who were already booked questioned their safety.

WWE officials have told talent that safety will remain a priority, and the company plans to travel with a smaller crew than usual. The United States Department of State has also issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, advising Americans to reconsider travel due to security concerns.