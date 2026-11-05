WWE Ditched Major Plan To Shift 2027 Royal Rumble Date

WWE has confirmed that the 2027 Royal Rumble will be held on February 6, but new details suggest that the company seriously considered a different plan.

WrestleVotes is reporting that internal talks took place about moving the pay-per-view event to February 20, two weeks later than the announced date.

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The idea was linked to the Super Bowl, which ESPN will broadcast for the first time in 2027. WWE believed that the huge coverage surrounding the game could give the Royal Rumble major exposure, especially because ESPN would likely promote its upcoming programming during Super Bowl week and on game day.

However, the plan did not move forward because it would have required several changes to WWE’s calendar. Another major issue was that Phoenix, Arizona, the host city for the 2027 Royal Rumble, will already hold the NBA All-Star Weekend from February 19 to February 21.

WWE officially announced on November 2 that the 40th annual Royal Rumble will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The company ultimately decided that February 6 was the safer and more practical choice.