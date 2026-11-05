Enzo Amore-WWE Update

Enzo Amore could be on his way back to WWE.

As we previously reported here on eWn, Amore reportedly signed a contract with WWE sometime over the past week. The report also noted that he could be headed to NXT.

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Fightful Select provided an update on the situation this morning, reporting that Amore and TNA Wrestling talent Joe Alonzo were both backstage at the WWE Performance Center for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT. The report also cited AEW sources who claimed that Amore had explored potential opportunities with the promotion as well.

Rumors of a possible WWE return for Amore have been circulating since he visited the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this past May. At the time, it was reported that Amore “had talks” with WWE and was interested in making a comeback.

Speculation surrounding a potential reunion with Big Cass also emerged after reports surfaced that Cass was returning to WWE. However, those plans never materialized, as Cass made his return to the promotion without his former tag team partner during the August 3 edition of Monday Night RAW.

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