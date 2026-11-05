Marquis Journey Is Coming To WWE

WWE has filed to trademark another potential in-ring name.

On Wednesday, November 4, the company submitted a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name “Marquis Journey.”

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You can check out the official trademark description below:

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

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