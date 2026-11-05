Report – WWE Cooking Up Plans For The Rock’s 30th Anniversary

WWE is reportedly cooking up big plans to celebrate The Rock, who is marking 30 years since the ‘Brahma Bull’s’ debut in late 1996.

The Rock, then Rocky Maivia, debuted on WWE TV on RAW in November 1996 and made his in-ring debut at that year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE intends to honor The Rock throughout November to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

READ MORE:Report – WWE Considered Delaying The 2027 Royal Rumble By Two Weeks

READ MORE:WWE Blocked Chad Gable’s GCW Debut At Last Minute

The celebration is expected to include new pieces of merchandise, including a signature belt designed around ‘The Final Boss.’

Social media campaigns will take fans on a journey throughout The Rock’s career, though it is unclear if an appearance by The Rock is coming.

WWE previously celebrated The Rock’s 25th anniversary at Survivor Series 2021, though this did not see an appearance by the man himself.

Instead, a ‘Golden Cleopatra Egg‘ from The Rock’s film Red Notice took center stage at the event, angering fans who lambasted the concept.