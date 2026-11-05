WWE Urged To Fix The 946’s Confusing Storyline

WWE’s 946 faction is getting a prominent place in the main event storyline. However, its character development is raising some serious questions. With the 2026 Survivor Series pay-per-view event approaching, fans still have several unanswered questions about the group’s members.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman believes the Triple H-led creative team has overlooked crucial details. He thinks the faction needs more depth, not just screen time alongside Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Coachman also wants the members to challenge WWE’s creative direction.

Taking to Twitter, he explained why the group’s presentation needs significant changes. Coachman said,

“I hope 946 sees this, ’cause you guys need to push back and challenge your creative. You guys are skipping over all the details because you wanna have your spot on the main storyline, and you should. But you gotta have depth to your characters instead of giving me a type of story with five people and Jaida beating people up.”

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“Number one, Cruz Montana. I love Montana. So did NXT, where he was a babyface. And then all of a sudden, you throw him into a heel faction where he’s all of a sudden supposed to be this bad guy. Then you bring him right back to NXT, where once again he was a babyface! But yet he’s a heel now. But you haven’t told me why. With all the vignettes and everything he’s gone through, why would you not explain why he is a heel?”

“Number two, the two Goliaths in this. Can anyone tell me their names? Again, 25% of the audience watches NXT. But these guys have been on the main roster. You’re seeing Jaida, because she’s my number three. What Jaida says at the end of this promo is everything.”

Coachman Questions WWE’s Handling Of Parker And Hayes

The Coach also questioned why Jaida Parker and Carmelo Hayes have not received enough character development within the 946. He particularly focused on Jaida’s closing statement about being misunderstood.

According to Jonathan Coachman, WWE has not given viewers enough information to understand her role in the faction. He also believes Carmelo’s charisma deserves greater attention. Coachman argued that these details should not be treated as insignificant dialogue. The veteran added,

“She says, and I quote, ‘Misunderstood. I gotta be explained.’ Guess what, Jaida? You’re absolutely right! We haven’t explained why you’re part of 946. We haven’t explained why Cruz is like that. And then how about Carmelo? The most charismatic man in the entire group, and he’s an afterthought. Everything has to be explained.”

“So when you’re actually throwing it in as a throwaway line, guess what? It’s not a throwaway line, because we need to understand — why are you misunderstood? What are we misunderstanding? All of that. Well, that’s just what, like, ‘factions’ say. Words matter. Things matter. Nothing is a throwaway.”

“Everything with 946 right now absolutely needs to be explained from the top down. So let’s start doing this, because Survivor Series is only a few weeks away, and right now this is all we’re getting. Sure, misunderstood, but more than that, it has to be explained.”