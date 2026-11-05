Jason Sensation – ‘WWE Forgave Me For My Mental Illness’

The latest edition of Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast featured former WWE talent Jason Sensation. During the chat, Sensation reflected on the suicide threat he made in 2018 ahead of RAW. He admitted that he was nowhere near the Toronto venue when he posted the threatening message. Sensation said,

“No, I was in Newmarket. I was far away from Scotia Bank. I don’t have a gun. But that’s what I said. I had a gun, and I was gonna go. I’m like, this will get their attention. I told my sister, but it’s probably one of the stupidest things you could have ever done. In hindsight, there were a lot of people affected by that, and it was a dangerous thing too because you had families worried, and you had parents worried about their kids, and you had the police- utmost respect to the police for what they do, and they should be outside fighting crime.”

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“They should be busy with other things other than running around a building looking for me. The show almost got stopped. I’m really lucky that the police and WWE didn’t hold it against me and a lot. They basically forgave me for my mental illness, I think, and that I was so willing to admit my mistake and take down the tweet. I had to go in handcuffs in front of my family. My niece and nephew saw this. I was still so wasted, and the police had to bring me in to make sure I wasn’t going to kill myself. So I had to go into the psych ward, where they strip you down. It was a really awful experience for me.”

Sensation Shares Details Of What Happened Before He Made A Threat Before WWE Show

During the same podcast, Jason Sensation opened up about what his mindset was when he posted the threatening message before WWE RAW. He said,

“I was very depressed at the time. I was not in a good place, and I mixed that with alcohol. There were some things that happened backstage in WWE that I suppressed and I never really dealt with, and so it would come back and haunt me all the time. So that day, you mix depression with way too much alcohol at once, and I’ve always had this Hayoka spirit where I’ll just say whatever I want to at the time, or I’ll try to get a reaction out of somebody, and you mix all these things together.”

“It was a disaster, really. I was drunk, wasted with my sister, and I had tried to get WWE’s attention before, I guess. It was really a lot of the suppressed hurt feelings coming up to the surface again, and at the same time, there was some truth behind feeling maybe suicidal sometimes, so you mix all those thoughts together. I was so drunk. I had taken like five shots of tequila. And I had had beers that day. I was wasted. I didn’t even mostly remember it.”