WWE Star Addresses ‘Longest Losing Streak’ In WWE

While The Miz has had a long career in WWE, he also has a long losing streak. Now, speaking to Z100 New York, he said,

“I think it’s the longest losing streak that anyone in WWE history has ever been a part of. Without even knowing, right? I didn’t keep track of it until someone online was like, ‘Hey, does anyone know that The Miz hasn’t won a match in like two years?’ I was like, wait a second, is that real? Is that true? I’m going through it every week. I have a match and then it skips my mind. You’re only as good as your last match, so I’m always thinking about the last match, right? I’m not thinking about the entire year, how I’ve been doing.”

“I didn’t even pin the guy, by the way. My tag team partner did. So, I won by not even pinning a guy. I still need a solo win, I still need to pin a guy. I guess that’s still going if you’re really keeping track.”

READ MORE:Report – WWE Considered Delaying The 2027 Royal Rumble By Two Weeks

READ MORE:WWE Blocked Chad Gable’s GCW Debut At Last Minute

The Miz also talked about his age and his career, saying,

“I still feel good, man. If I started feeling aching and pain and my energy was low — I don’t feel that right now. I’m 46 years old and I still feel very good in the ring. You know when you’re feeling slow, I don’t feel slow or sluggish. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt. Feel like the matches that I’m putting together are as good as they’ve ever been. I feel like I’m smarter. I think that takes a lot of it as well, knowing what to do and when to do it and how to do it for an audience.”

Finally, The Miz addressed his former partner Carmelo Hayes joining the 946. He said,

“Carmelo, who was under my branch, who kind of left my branch, I allowed it. But now what he’s doing with 946 has been amazing, I love seeing what they’re going to do next.”