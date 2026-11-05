AEW Blood & Guts 2026 Injury Report

AEW Blood & Guts is known for its dangerous style, and the 2026 event featured two violent cage matches that left fans worried about the wrestlers’ health.

The good news is that early reports suggest that nobody suffered a major injury during the November 4 show.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that everyone who competed in the men’s and women’s matches is believed to be okay.

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There was one scary moment involving Darby Allin. Alvarez explained that Allin’s own knee hit his face while he took a Michinoku Driver, which raised concern about his tooth. Thankfully, the situation was later confirmed to be fine, and Allin did not appear to have a serious problem.

The women’s Blood & Guts match opened the night with broken glass, barbed wire, tables, and plenty of blood. Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor won that match.

The men’s match was equally brutal, as Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, Steven Borden, and The Young Bucks battled the Don Callis Family. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle won the contest.

Last year’s event left some wrestlers with minor injuries, so AEW will be relieved that this year’s show ended without any reported serious injuries. Allin’s tooth issue seems to have been only a scare, which is a strong outcome after such a brutal night.