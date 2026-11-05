Jason Sensation Reveals Dark Truth Behind 2018 WWE Suicide Threat

Former WWE talent Jason Sensation recently opened up about his disturbing 2018 tweet threatening suicide at a RAW event in Toronto. Speaking on a recent edition of Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast, Sensation explained what led to the incident. He discussed his mental health struggles, unresolved backstage experiences, and the circumstances surrounding that night. Sensation said,

“Yeah, that’s a tough one, but in hindsight, I just have to accept myself and be honest about where I was at the time. I suffer from mental illness. And I have a number of mental health diagnoses for depression and things of that nature.”

“I was very depressed at the time. I was not in a good place. And I mixed that with alcohol. There were some things that happened backstage in WWE that I suppressed and I never really dealt with, and so it would come back and haunt me all the time. So that day, you mix depression with way too much alcohol at once, and I’ve always had this Hayoka spirit where I’ll just say whatever I want to at the time, or I’ll try to get a reaction out of somebody, and you mix all these things together.”

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“It was a disaster, really. I was drunk, wasted with my sister, and I had tried to get WWE’s attention before, I guess. It was really a lot of the suppressed hurt feelings coming up to the surface again, and at the same time, there was some truth behind feeling maybe suicidal sometimes, so you mix all those thoughts together. I was so drunk. I had taken like five shots of tequila. So I had had beers that day. I was wasted. And I didn’t even mostly remember it.”

Sensation Comments On Being In The Ring With Owen Hart During His WWE Debut

During the same podcast, Jason Sensation reflected on Owen Hart putting him in a Sharpshooter during his WWE debut. He said,

“So, yeah, he was like, ‘I’m gonna come out there and I’m just gonna push your face.’ I was like, ‘No, Owen, hit me, hit me. Make it look good.’ He’s like, ‘Oh man, don’t be saying that to wrestlers. Don’t be doing that; you’re gonna get yourself in trouble. People will hit you.’ Then he gave me a little blood capsule and he’s like, ‘Take this blood capsule. We’re not allowed to do this, so I want it to look like I really busted you open.”

“So put it in your mouth just before I come out and bite it when I come out there.’ So I bit the capsule, but he did accidentally hit me too hard. He actually cracked my jaw. I couldn’t even eat for like a week and a half. My jaw was right off track. He felt so bad. He really didn’t mean it; he was a big, strong guy, and so he knocked the crap out of me.”

“Then when he threw me in the ring, when he locked on that sharpshooter, I’ll never forget the pain that went through my body. I don’t know if it was like make sure this kid sells, because that was my first time in the ring. I’d never even sold anything before, so he just put a second of pressure on, and in that moment, it felt like my whole body was splitting in half. I sold it the rest of the time how I felt it for that one second because it was just awful.”