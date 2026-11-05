AEW Star Addresses Randy Orton Comparison

For quite some time, AEW’s Kyle Fletcher has been compared to WWE’s Randy Orton. Now, the star has addressed it and shared how he feels about it. Speaking to Tony Schiavone, he said,

“When I first started hearing it, my reaction was, ‘Oh man, Randy Orton’s great. I love Randy Orton.’ So to even be mentioned in the same sentence as him, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome.’ But yeah, at the same time, I think any wrestler should want to carve their own path, and I think I’ve started to do so.”

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“It’s hard to compare us because Randy has, you know, 30 years in the business. He’s won 14 world championships. Obviously, I’m not at that level yet, so people are going to make the comparison. I would like to think that by the time my career is said and done, people will be doing the same thing to me. I don’t take it as a negative thing whatsoever, but it makes me more and more determined to carve my own path.”

The AEW Star On His Catchphrase

Fletcher also addressed his catchphrase. He said,

“‘Say my full name’ was something I said once in a promo and I can’t remember who, but somebody texted me and was like, ‘You should keep saying that.’ My idea behind it was when you address someone you respect, you would say their full name. ‘Hello Mr. Kyle Fletcher, how are you?’ That was the idea behind it. I wanted people to show their respect to me. The flipside, as a villain, I could refer to people by a shorthand or one name, and show disrespect in return.”