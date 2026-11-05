Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says Kayfabe-Breaking Arrest Nearly Killed His Career

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the ring, despite an arrest that he believes could have brought an end to his time inside the ring.

In 1987, Duggan and The Iron Sheik were pulled over by law enforcement and arrested after both wrestlers were found to be in possession of drugs.

Not only was the two wrestlers being arrested proved scandalous, but the arrest also broke kayfabe, as Duggan was a face and Sheik was a heel on TV.

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Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Duggan recalled the arrest and acknowledged how close his career came to ending. He said,

“It almost k*lled my career, brother. But the deal was, we were wrestling in Asbury Park, I flew in to Newark. I’m new to the territory, so I didn’t really know when he [The Iron Sheik] said, ‘Give me a ride’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, jump in’. So, even though we were not friends, we were married at the hip for infamy. You can’t go Sheik without going Duggan, man. It was a horrible, horrible mistake.

“After we got arrested, I called Vince McMahon up, and I’ll remember to the day I die because now the company is just starting to take off. WrestleMania 3, and just weeks before, I’m in front of 93,000 people cheering ‘USA’. I call Vince, I remember what he said to me. He goes, ‘Jim, what have you done to us?’ I’m like, ‘Vince, I’m embarrassed and ashamed’. He says, ‘Turn your tickets in and go home’. Boom!

“So I went from the penthouse to the shed house in one move, boom boom. It was a lucky survive it career-wise, it would’ve killed a lot of guys’ careers. I was lucky to survive it.”

Instead of his career ending, Duggan would remain a part of WWE and would become the first winner of the Royal Rumble match the following year.

The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 while Duggan took his place in 2011 on the eve of WWE WrestleMania 27.