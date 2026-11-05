What’s Next For Ethan Page After WWE Intercontinental Title Win

Ethan Page is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, after capturing the title during this week’s WWE RAW with a victory over Chad Gable.

This win marks Page’s first taste of gold on WWE’s main roster. The Canadian is a former WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion.

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray shared his reaction to Page’s victory on RAW. He said,

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“It’s a big win for Ethan Page last night. Huge step forward for him. I’m shocked Gable lost. I’m not so sure if I want to see a story between Ethan Page and Chad Gable. I’d love for Ethan Page to have a clean slate. I’d love to hear from him next week with a mission statement.”

Bully then shared what he’d like to see from Page in the long-term, and a possible alliance with Big Cass reminiscent of a legendary duo. He said,

“I wouldn’t mind if Cass was his bodyguard moving forward. A Shawn [Michaels] and Razor-esque scenario. I think they have the personalities for it.”

Chad Gable held the Intercontinental Title for 91 days before his defeat this week. On the podcast, Bully discussed what’s next for the Olympian. He said,

“I asked Chad yesterday about whether or not he would like to go wrestle in Mexico again, and he was like, absolutely, when the time is right and my schedule allows for it. After last night, your schedule might allow for it.”

Page debuted in WWE in 2024 shortly after leaving AEW. He won the NXT Title 40 days after debuting, breaking the record for time from debut to a top title win.