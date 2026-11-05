Vince McMahon’s ‘Stress’ Landed Talent A WWE Role

There was a time when getting into WWE was based on impressing Vince McMahon or being an established star. However, for Jason Sensation, it was about getting to meet McMahon when he was very stressed. Speaking on the lastest edition of the “Insight” podcast, he revealed,

“Carl De Marco called me, and he’s like, ‘If you can get down to CTV, I’ll try to introduce you to Vince.’ So I got down there, luckily, and it was Landsberg was grilling Vince because it was after the Montreal Screwjob. He got him to admit he lied in that interview. He grilled him and grilled him. But they were doing two episodes, so there was a break in between the two episodes, and that’s when Carl introduced me to Vince. It was perfect timing because Vince was under such stress in that interview that it was comic relief now.”

“Triple H was also filming a segment there that day, so he’s backstage. He’s putting me over to Vince. Carl’s putting me over to Vince. Then they introduced me, and it was like Vince was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never heard an Owen Hart impression, come on.’ I was like, ‘Woo! I’m not a Nugget Slammy Award winner!’ Or whatever I was saying at the time. Vince was like, ‘That’s great.’ Carl was like, ‘Do Shawn Michaels for him.’ I was like, ‘I’m The Heartbreak Kid, and Vince was like, ‘Nobody can do Shawn Michaels. We’ve got to get you on air, kid.’”

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“He was true to his word, and I did a bunch of impressions for him. But I just felt like I wanted to talk to him, and I didn’t really get a chance. So when the ending of the second segment, the second show was, Vince was right out of there, right to the limo. So I ran out to his limo, and I was like, ‘Vince, I’m on file with WWE. Please don’t forget me!’ And he’s like, ‘I would find that very difficult, Jason.’ So he was true to his word. He got me on air.”

“It wasn’t much longer than that that Carl De Marco called me, and it was like, ‘Here’s the phone call you’ve been waiting for your whole life. You’re coming to WrestleMania. We’re doing this DX public workout. It’s a one-day gig. We’re flying you in, paying you 500 bucks, and you’re going to be doing impressions with DX. Stay by the phone. Vince Russo is going to call. He’s the head writer.’ So it was like, wow, this is really happening.”

“It was my lifelong dream, just like all of us, to be a part of wrestling. I didn’t know my way in because I wasn’t athletic, so I hadn’t made the connection of my impressions. But when I was very young, I started to do impressions of André-Philippe Gagnon, so he could sing “We Are the World” in all the different voices. So when I started connecting these voices, of course, doing wrestling impressions we all did growing up, Macho Man and Hulk Hogan. Everybody has a Macho. Everybody has a Hulk Hogan, right?”