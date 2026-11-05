Paige’s WWE NXT Return Was A ‘Last-Minute’ Plan

WWE fans witnessed the return of Paige to NXT after nearly 12 years. She faced Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s Title in a losing effort.

Speaking on the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Paige revealed that her appearance on NXT wasn’t originally planned. The former WWE Divas Champion said,

“It’s definitely wild to be asked to come back, you know, and be a part of NXT again. Because, yeah, when NXT started, a lot of us were the ones that kind of, you know, ignited this, you know, made it what it is.”

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“And again, it’s been over 12 years since I’ve been home and in an NXT ring, and it’s just, man, I had chills. I had chills. Before I went out there, I was really, really nervous, and it was the most nervous I’ve been since I came back, even more nervous than Mania.”

“And I was like, ‘Why am I so nervous?’ But it’s just, I’m like, ‘This is where I started. This is my home, and I hope I do a good job for the home crowd.’ And I wanted to do a good job for Kelani, too. And yeah, I feel like we did together. We made a masterpiece there, at least to me.”

“No, so I got told last minute because it wasn’t actually supposed to be me. And then Triple H pulled me aside when we were in Brooklyn, because we were doing the double taping out there, and he said, ‘Do you mind going down to NXT?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ Sorry about this. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Yeah, definitely. I could definitely do that,’ you know?”

“But it didn’t give me much time to prepare, and, you know, maybe if I prepared a little bit more, I would’ve won. But hey, it is what it is. I know what to do next time if I get a little bit of time.”