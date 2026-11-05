Which AEW Blood & Guts Match Was Better? | Question Of The Day

Welcome to another eWrestlingNews Question of the Day!

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured both a women’s and men’s Blood & Guts match, so let’s compare them!

My question for you today is “Which of the two matches did you like better and why?”

Remember to answer with your response in the comments below.

As far as my answer…

Not to skirt my own question, but I think it was kind of a split.

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I liked the finish of the men’s match better, but I think I liked the action of the women’s match more.

Both matches were the typical fun scenario of people just beating each other in a brutal brawl, which if you are tuning in to this match, that’s what you expect. I think they both delivered on that front, with enough moments that sold the danger of the match in a way we just aren’t going to get with WWE when they do the upcoming WarGames bouts at Survivor Series. Given the two, if I wanted to impress someone, I’m sure it’ll end up being that Blood & Guts was the more brutal and had the most standout spots.

Shout out to one of my favorite silly moments, when Kazuchika Okada used a leaf blower to get rid of a lot of the tacks. I hadn’t seen something like that before, so that got a chuckle out of me.

Of course, Darby Allin’s spot off the cage will be on the “spot of the year” list of candidates, and generally speaking, I do not know why anyone would willingly do anything that any of these men and women did. Just look at Megan Bayne. How did she wrestle as long as she did after losing that much blood? Insane.

As I said, I liked the finish of the men’s match better. That tells a better story to me than just the babyfaces conquering and being proud of themselves, as there aren’t any stakes attached to that outcome. At least for Adam Copeland surrendering, they can tell the story that he did it out of mercy for Will Ospreay and his teammates, but that you can call into question if he just didn’t have it in him to fight anymore and tie this into his upcoming retirement next year. The Don Callis Family comes out of this looking more vicious, Kyle Fletcher seems more dangerous than he was before, and I dig that more overall.

What do you think? Drop your thoughts below!