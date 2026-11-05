WWE Icon Chyna’s Scrapped Segment Revealed

Between 1999 and 2000, Jason Sensation was hired by WWE for his comedic impressions. While fans don’t remember him fondly today, he did make an impression. This was of Owen Hart. However, it turns out that this role was supposed to be played by Chyna, which she refused to do. Speaking on the “Insight” podcast, he revealed

“That’s true. She was not into that. What the segment was going to be was just me as myself. That was going to be my introduction day as Jason Sensation. They were all going to be dressed up, and Chyna was going to be Owen, and I was going to be going to interview them and then taking back the mic and doing an impression of each one. They were just going to have costumes on. I was going to do all the voices, and Chyna was like, ‘Not doing Owen. It doesn’t fit with my character.’ Russo agreed with her, and then perfect. We’ll get Jason to do Owen. This is perfect.”

On Working Backstage In WWE For The Segment

Jason also explained,

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“They dressed me up backstage, actually, wrapping me in caution tape. I didn’t even know what was going on most of the time, but yeah, this big rubber nose. I don’t even know how it stayed on this whole thing. It was just unbelievable. I’ll never forget. We were kind of hidden, dressing up. We weren’t in front of anybody, and when we came out backstage, everyone was ribbing Owen. He was not enjoying it. It was like this guy opened the door for me, and now it’s his impressions being used against him. But it was what got me hired. It was such an original voice, and everyone loved Owen so much that it was like we’ve got to get him to do Owen right away. It was like a big thing for them.”

“Some of them, actually. I was backstage with Vince Russo while he was writing this segment; he was writing most of it. It was amazing the way he wrote everything out, and I just remember him writing everything in those days. He was really brilliant in what he did, and he could sit there and just come up with these lines right away, and so yeah, he was writing the segment out, everybody’s lines. But when it came to Owen, because I was there, I was able to throw in some lines with him, and I’ll never forget. He was like, ‘I need one more, bro. I need one more line for Owen. Help me, Jason.'”