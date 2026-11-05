‘I’ll Never Forget The Pain’ – Ex-WWE Star’s Brutal Experience Revealed

Jason Sensation recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast to revisit his memorable WWE debut. Sensation portrayed Owen Hart in D-Generation X’s famous parody of The Nation of Domination. The segment eventually saw him get caught in the action and take a Sharpshooter from the real Owen Hart.

During the interview, Sensation revealed how the two prepared backstage. He also recalled an accidental injury that took place inside the ring. The former WWE star said,

“So, yeah, he was like, ‘I’m gonna come out there and I’m just gonna push your face.’ I was like, ‘No, Owen, hit me, hit me. Make it look good.’ He’s like, ‘Oh man, don’t be saying that to wrestlers. Don’t be doing that; you’re gonna get yourself in trouble. People will hit you.’ Then he gave me a little blood capsule and he’s like, ‘Take this blood capsule. We’re not allowed to do this, so I want it to look like I really busted you open.”

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“So put it in your mouth just before I come out and bite it when I come out there.’ So I bit the capsule, but he did accidentally hit me too hard. He actually cracked my jaw. I couldn’t even eat for like a week and a half. My jaw was right off track. He felt so bad. He really didn’t mean it; he was a big, strong guy, and so he knocked the crap out of me.”

Hart’s Sharpshooter Left Jason Sensation In Excruciating Pain During WWE Debut

The accidental jaw injury was not the only painful part of the experience. Sensation also recalled taking Owen Hart’s Sharpshooter inside the ring. It was his first time performing in a wrestling ring. He had never properly taken a wrestling move or sold its impact before.

The former WWE performer described the pressure as unbearable. He admitted that the pain was so intense that he continued selling the move based on that moment. Sensation continued,

“Then when he threw me in the ring, when he locked on that sharpshooter, I’ll never forget the pain that went through my body. I don’t know if it was like make sure this kid sells, because that was my first time in the ring. I’d never even sold anything before, so he just put a second of pressure on, and in that moment, it felt like my whole body was splitting in half. I sold it the rest of the time how I felt it for that one second because it was just awful.”

“But yeah, he took the pressure right off after. Backstage beforehand, he was like, ‘You ever took a sharpshooter before?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘You played with your friends, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘But you’re never taking a real one?’ ‘No.’ We’re right in the middle of walking through the hall. People are walking all around. He’s like, ‘All right, lie down.’ So I lay down. People everywhere, dirty floor, and yeah, ‘Put your legs up.’ I put my legs up, and he walked away, just laying there like an idiot. Typical Owen.”