Congratulations Are In Order For Raquel Rodriguez

It’s a milestone worth celebrating for Raquel Rodriguez.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rodriguez has established herself as the group’s powerhouse, regularly appearing on WWE programming and providing backup for her stablemates, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, whenever other female competitors attempt to get in their way.

Rodriguez also happens to be the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and she has quietly put together a notable title reign.

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Rodriguez captured the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on July 27, 2026, defeating Sol Ruca on Monday Night RAW to claim the gold. She has now surpassed the 100-day mark as champion, making her the third-longest-reigning titleholder in the championship’s history.

Becky Lynch holds the record for the longest individual reign at 163 days. When all three of her championship reigns are combined, Lynch has accumulated 260 days with the title. Lyra Valkyria sits second on the list with her 144-day reign.

Rodriguez is also just the eighth Superstar to hold the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

However, her reign has been relatively quiet when it comes to televised title defenses. The 35-year-old has defended the championship on WWE television only once, successfully retaining against Ruca in their rematch on RAW in August.

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