Shawn Michaels Brutally Mocks Reports Claiming That He Is Leaving WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels has fired back at reports suggesting that he is preparing to leave WWE NXT, using a backstage skit featuring two multi-time World Champions to poke fun at the speculation.

Michaels took to his official Twitter account and shared a video alongside AJ Styles and CM Punk. The footage showed the WWE Hall of Famer packing his bags as though he were preparing to leave the NXT brand. Styles and Punk then approached Michaels and casually asked him to stay. After a brief moment, HBK agreed, sat back in his chair, and decided he wasn’t going anywhere.

Accompanying the video, Michaels took a shot at the reports with the following caption,

“Things are getting a little weird backstage tonight… 💔 Good thing @AJStylesOrg and @CMPunk talked me into sticking around. 😂 Don’t forget, #WWENXT is on a special night TONIGHT! Wednesday at 8/7c on @TheCW”

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The reports surrounding Michaels’ future indicated that he would eventually take over Bruce Prichard’s responsibilities following Prichard’s expected retirement from his role as Executive Director – CWT (Creative Writing and Talent) after WrestleMania 43.

Those same reports suggested that Michaels would step away from his position overseeing NXT, with AJ Styles potentially taking over leadership of the developmental brand.

For now, Michaels appears to be staying put with the black-and-gold brand, although it remains to be seen what WWE’s long-term plans are for the leadership of NXT.

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