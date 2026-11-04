The Real Reason Ex-WWE Champion Never Pursued MMA Revealed

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of WWE’s biggest Superstars. However, professional wrestling was not the only combat sports path he once considered.

Before becoming a major name in WWE, Rhodes developed an interest in mixed martial arts. He also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu when the discipline was not as widely available as it is today. The American Nightmare even wondered whether he could eventually compete inside the UFC Octagon. He discussed that possibility with his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Her reaction, however, was not what he expected. Brandi immediately opposed the idea.

Rhodes admitted that her response surprised him because she usually supported his unusual ambitions. He also wondered whether she was concerned about the physical punishment he could face inside the cage.

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Appearing on the “Double Coverage” podcast, the former WWE Champion opened up about his MMA ambitions and explained why he never pursued that career path. Cody Rhodes said,

“At the time, you know, UFC was moving, but nothing like it is now in terms of the juggernaut it’s become. But it hadn’t fully, at the time I was in high school, hadn’t fully taken (off). So, I would go do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and this is before there was Brazilian jiu-jitsu everywhere. And I was okay. I was okay.”

“But I thought about it. I mentioned it one time to Brandi. I was like, ‘I wonder if I trained and could do it.’ And that was a rare time when she was, like, hard no. And I thought, man, she never really says no about my wacky ambitions, but maybe she just knew I’d get decimated or something. But that was a hard no.”

Rhodes Debunks WWE Rumor About Him

During the same podcast, Rhodes shut down the rumor that he pitched to lose his Undisputed WWE Title to Drew McIntyre. The American Nightmare said,

“The conversations that take place on, say, X specifically, they only take place there. If you could just take that one step back, get out of your bubble and look at the product, none of this is real. These stories are wildly made up. Here’s how I knew it had gotten crazy. There was a story that I had pitched to lose the title [to Drew McIntyre], and now I saw somebody referencing this. It was like eight months ago. They were saying, ‘Well, don’t forget when he pitched it.’ If you ever hear a story of a wrestler pitching to lose the title, you should know right out of the gate they’re lying.”

“There’s a difference between an old man figuring out who his last opponent is. But no wrestler has ever said, ‘Yeah, I want to lose the title.’ My gosh, that’s the meal ticket. You never want somebody to take it from you. Don’t pitch it. I saw that being talked about as if it was actual evidence, and I thought, ‘Oh, man, I wish you knew.’ You know, I wish you guys knew that these conversations are just here. They’re just here. Come to a show. Come to a show, and you will see.”