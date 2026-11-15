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📣 Ewing Township Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Ewing’s job market is busy right now, especially for experienced sales and marketing pros. If you’ve been thinking about a move, these roles offer strong pay and real impact.
Director of Development (Director of Inspiration)
- Employer: EASEL Animal Rescue League
- Location: Ewing, NJ (with regional travel)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 + benefits (health, PTO, retirement; potential performance-linked component)
Lead fundraising, capital campaign strategy, and donor marketing for a growing no-kill animal shelter that’s planning a new campus and expanding to serve dogs, cats, and horses. This is a senior role where you own development and brand storytelling and work closely with the Executive Director and Board.
SEO & Answer Engine Optimization Manager (AEO)
- Employer: GS1 US
- Location: Ewing, NJ (hybrid office environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 + annual bonus eligibility
Own SEO, AEO, and GEO strategy across GS1 US’s website and ecommerce, focusing on both traditional search and AI-powered discovery. This role is ideal if you have 8–10 years of SEO experience, love data, and want strong benefits, hybrid work, and a say in how digital strategy evolves.
Senior Director, Brand Marketing – Oral Care Portfolio
- Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Location: Ewing, NJ (hybrid: in-office Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,600 – $285,700 + bonus
Lead brand strategy and P&L for a major oral care portfolio including TheraBreath and ARM & HAMMER Toothpastes. You’ll set 2030-aligned strategy, guide innovation, manage a team (3 direct reports), and partner with senior leadership across Sales, R&D, Operations, and Finance.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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