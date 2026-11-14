Ewing’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid data and analytics roles plus a fully remote consulting gig. If you’re in data engineering, data science, or SAP, these are worth a look.

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Location: Ewing, NJ (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,500–$131,700 + bonus

Work on a modern Databricks lakehouse (Bronze/Silver/Gold) building reusable ELT pipelines, data models, and AI‑ready datasets for a global CPG company. Great fit if you’re strong in Python, PySpark, SQL, data governance, and Azure/Databricks and want a role with clear impact and robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, ESPP, paid leave).

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Location: Ewing, NJ (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,400–$84,500 + bonus

Entry‑to‑mid level data science role turning company data into predictive models and clear business insights. You’ll partner with different teams, use Python/R/SQL and tools like Tableau or Power BI, and practice data storytelling for non‑technical stakeholders. Good step if you have 2+ years with analytics tools and want strong corporate benefits and growth.

Employer: TechClub Inc

TechClub Inc Location: Ewing, NJ (REMOTE)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote SAP BODS role focused on S/4HANA implementations and upgrades, data migration, and performance tuning. Ideal if you know BODS 4.2, SAP RDM templates, migration cockpit, ABAP, and core SAP modules (MM, SD, FI/CO, etc.) and want end‑to‑end project work from home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Ewing’s IT roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.