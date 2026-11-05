💻 Ewing Township NJ IT Roles – Multiple SAP Contract Openings

Ewing’s tech market is busy right now, especially for SAP pros. If you work with SAP tax or planning tools, there are several solid contract roles to check out.

Employer: Avance Consulting

Avance Consulting Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support and maintain key finance systems like Vertex, Accelerator, Accelerator Plus, and Paymetric. You’ll handle user incidents, monthly Vertex data updates, service releases, and maintenance packs, plus work with SAP IMG configuration and master data. Good fit if you know sales & use tax, AR, credit & collections, and sales in an SAP environment.

Employer: Avance Consulting

Avance Consulting Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior consulting role for someone with 10–15 years in SAP, especially APO Demand Planning and SAP IBP. You’ll bring techno-functional skills, lead 5–10 consultants, and help drive client strategy and architecture. Ideal if you like both hands-on work and talking with executives.

Employer: VMC Soft Technologies, Inc

Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead/architect role focused on SAP IBP with a strong base in APO Demand Planning. You’ll design solutions, guide 5–10 consultants, and handle client strategy and executive communication. Contact is listed directly in the posting if you want to move fast.

Employer: Avance Consulting

Avance Consulting Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Deep SAP IBP role covering demand and supply chain planning, with 10–15 years of SAP experience and strong APO Demand Planning skills. You’ll lead solution architecture, transformation initiatives, and stakeholder discussions, and manage a team of 5–10 consultants.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still save it or share it—SAP skills are in demand here, and similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.