🍽️ Ewing Township NJ Food Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Ewing’s food scene is busy thanks to The College of New Jersey and local shops, so supervisor roles pop up often. Here are a couple of solid options if you like leading a team and staying close to the kitchen.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Ewing, NJ (The College of New Jersey)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25 per hour

You’ll help run day-to-day food operations on campus — from cafeterias and coffee counters to events and casual dining spots. This role is great if you have 1+ year of food service experience, want any shift (open availability), and like coaching a team. Sodexo lists a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k, tuition help, discounts) and mentions possible free shift meals, uniforms, and transit/parking support, depending on the site.

Note: This same Food Supervisor job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Likely full-time (up to 40 hours/week)

Likely Pay: $20–$26 per hour

Lead a deli team, keep food fresh and safe, and make sure customers get quick, friendly service. You’ll manage shifts, food prep, inventory, and cash handling, and you’ll hire and train staff. This fits someone with restaurant or deli experience who’s ready to step into (or grow in) a management role, with perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through — sometimes the full posting has extra details that help you decide. And if you’re local, apply soon; good food jobs in Ewing tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.