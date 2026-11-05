🐶 Gentle Senior & Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ewing, NJ

Ewing has some very special dogs hoping for a cozy, loving home. All adoptions are by appointment only with an approved application, so you can meet them in a calm, relaxed way.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: EASEL Animal Rescue League

Location: Ewing, NJ

Ewing, NJ Contact: (609) 883-0540

Adoption process: Adoption is by appointment only with an approved application. Please visit www.easelnj.org/adopt to submit your application. Someone from the shelter will reach out within 48 hours.

Lucy is a senior Labrador Retriever, a classic family dog breed known for being friendly and loyal. If you’re looking to open your heart to an older pup who deserves a soft place to land, Lucy could be the one.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: EASEL Animal Rescue League

Location: Ewing, NJ

Ewing, NJ Contact: (609) 883-0540

Adoption process: Adoption is by appointment only with an approved application. Please visit www.easelnj.org/adopt to submit your application. The shelter will contact you within 48 hours.

Mason is an adult Chihuahua, a small dog who may be a great fit for someone with a quieter home or limited space. If you’ve been hoping for a little companion to share your days, Mason might be your match.

👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: EASEL Animal Rescue League

Location: Ewing, NJ

Ewing, NJ Contact: (609) 883-0540

Adoption process: Adoption is by appointment only with an approved application. Please visit www.easelnj.org/adopt to submit your application. Expect to hear back within 48 hours.

Hassan is a senior Chihuahua who would love a calm, caring home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older, smaller dog, Hassan could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Hassan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ewing, NJ, please consider adopting one of these deserving dogs from EASEL Animal Rescue League. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.