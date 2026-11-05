📣 Ewing Township NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $180K+ Openings

Ewing’s marketing and sales scene is hot right now, with big names and strong pay on the table. Here are several standout roles, from entry level to senior leadership.

Employer: Halozyme, Inc.

Location: Ewing, NJ (likely hybrid/office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$252,000/year + potential bonus, incentives, equity

Lead HCP marketing for XYOSTED and own digital strategy across EHR, point-of-care, and omnichannel campaigns. This is a senior pharma/biotech role where you’ll drive label expansion launches, manage agencies and AI-enabled projects, and partner closely with Sales, Market Access, Medical, and more.

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Location: Ewing, NJ (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,600–$285,700/year + bonus

Report to the CMO and build the enterprise marketing operating system for a major CPG portfolio. You’ll set marketing governance across six SBUs, run global consumer care, manage agency relationships, and lead measurement, budget discipline, and AI-enabled marketing workflows.

Employer: Green Star Exteriors, LLC

Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $70,000–$140,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

No sales experience needed—just energy, a positive attitude, and reliable transportation. You’ll talk with homeowners about roofing, windows, siding, and doors, get paid training, and have access to 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and big promotion potential in a fast-growing company.

If something here fits your skills (or your friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.