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📣 Ewing Township NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $180K+ Openings
Ewing’s marketing and sales scene is hot right now, with big names and strong pay on the table. Here are several standout roles, from entry level to senior leadership.
Director, HCP Marketing & Digital Strategy
Employer: Halozyme, Inc.
Location: Ewing, NJ (likely hybrid/office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$252,000/year + potential bonus, incentives, equity
Lead HCP marketing for XYOSTED and own digital strategy across EHR, point-of-care, and omnichannel campaigns. This is a senior pharma/biotech role where you’ll drive label expansion launches, manage agencies and AI-enabled projects, and partner closely with Sales, Market Access, Medical, and more.
Sr. Director, Marketing Operations & Global Consumer Care
Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Location: Ewing, NJ (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,600–$285,700/year + bonus
Report to the CMO and build the enterprise marketing operating system for a major CPG portfolio. You’ll set marketing governance across six SBUs, run global consumer care, manage agency relationships, and lead measurement, budget discipline, and AI-enabled marketing workflows.
Entry Level Sales (Base Pay + Benefits)
Employer: Green Star Exteriors, LLC
Location: Ewing, NJ
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $70,000–$140,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
No sales experience needed—just energy, a positive attitude, and reliable transportation. You’ll talk with homeowners about roofing, windows, siding, and doors, get paid training, and have access to 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and big promotion potential in a fast-growing company.
If something here fits your skills (or your friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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