🏥 Multiple Ewing Township Healthcare Openings with Flexible Hours

Ewing’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced caregivers. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: ComForCare

ComForCare Location: Ewing, NJ (client home setting)

(client home setting) Type: Full-time, Live-in

Provide one-on-one care to an elderly woman who needs help with mobility, daily activities, and personal care. You’ll handle bathing, dressing, companionship, dementia support, light housekeeping, errands, and rides to appointments. Active New Jersey CHHA certification is required, and they’re doing immediate interviews for dependable, compassionate aides.

Employer: Qualicare Home Care

Location: Ewing, NJ and nearby areas

Type: Part-time

Home care role helping clients with personal care, light cleaning, meal prep, mobility, and companionship in their own homes. Offers flexible 4–12 hour shifts, performance bonuses, training and development, and chances to grow with the company. Active CHHA or caregiver experience is needed; CPR/First Aid and basic health clearances are required.

Employer: Hamilton Physical Therapy Services

Location: Ewing, NJ

Type: Part-time, Weekdays Only

Support licensed physical therapists in a state-of-the-art rehab clinic that’s been serving Mercer County since 1978. You’ll set up equipment, help with patient treatments as directed, and keep the clinic clean and organized. No weekends, and experience is a plus but not required—high school diploma or equivalent is enough to get started.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.