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🐱 Sweet Ewa Beach Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
So many tiny whiskered faces are waiting for families in Ewa Beach, HI. All of these kittens are at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili and hoping for a safe, loving home.
Ku
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Ku and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Haumea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Haumea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jane
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ernie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr.T
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Mr.T and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheddar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Cheddar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pitaya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Pitaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bingus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Bingus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eren Jaeger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Eren Jaeger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grady
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Grady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carolina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Carolina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lizzie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Contact: (808) 356-2200
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your ʻohana, please visit the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or call (808) 356-2200 to ask about these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each kitten find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.