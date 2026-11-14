So many tiny whiskered faces are waiting for families in Ewa Beach, HI. All of these kittens are at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili and hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Ku and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Haumea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Mr.T and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Cheddar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Pitaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Bingus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Eren Jaeger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Grady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Carolina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Contact: (808) 356-2200

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your ʻohana, please visit the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or call (808) 356-2200 to ask about these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each kitten find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.