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🐶 Playful Pups in Ewa Beach Ready for Adoption Today
Ewa Beach has some very sweet dogs waiting for a family to love. All of these pups are at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili and hoping to go home soon.
Nutmeg
- Breed: Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Nutmeg is a lovely young hound mix with a sleek tan coat and a bright, alert look. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otis
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Otis is a handsome young terrier mix with striking tan and black markings. He’s ready for someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
River
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
River is a chocolate Lab mix puppy, full of that classic Lab charm. He’ll need puppy training, patience, and a family ready for an active, growing dog.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey
- Breed: Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Honey is a sweet young terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s looking for a home that can give her daily exercise and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Annie is a chocolate Lab mix puppy who will grow into an energetic companion. She’ll thrive with training, playtime, and a loving routine.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taylor
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Taylor is another adorable chocolate Lab mix puppy. She’s ready to learn, explore, and grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your ‘ohana, please call (808) 356-2200 or visit the Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili to meet these pups in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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