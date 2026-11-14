Ewa Beach has some very sweet dogs waiting for a family to love. All of these pups are at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili and hoping to go home soon.

Breed: Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix

Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Nutmeg is a lovely young hound mix with a sleek tan coat and a bright, alert look. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Black Mouth Cur mix

Terrier (medium) / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Otis is a handsome young terrier mix with striking tan and black markings. He’s ready for someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

River is a chocolate Lab mix puppy, full of that classic Lab charm. He’ll need puppy training, patience, and a family ready for an active, growing dog.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) mix

Terrier (medium) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Honey is a sweet young terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s looking for a home that can give her daily exercise and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Annie is a chocolate Lab mix puppy who will grow into an energetic companion. She’ll thrive with training, playtime, and a loving routine.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Taylor is another adorable chocolate Lab mix puppy. She’s ready to learn, explore, and grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your ‘ohana, please call (808) 356-2200 or visit the Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili to meet these pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.