undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ewa Beach
Looking for a four-legged friend in Ewa Beach, HI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili for someone to take them home and love them.
Crasha
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Crasha is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix with a big heart and a soft expression. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Crasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nutmeg
- Breed: Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Nutmeg is a sleek, tan young dog with hound and Doberman in her mix, giving her a smart and athletic look. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Toby is a handsome chocolate Labrador Retriever with that classic Lab charm and energy. As a young pup, he’s ready for playtime, walks, and lots of training fun with his new family.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chester
- Breed: Medium Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Chester is a black-and-white adult terrier mix with a bright, alert look. He’s a great size for island living and is ready to leave shelter life behind for a comfy home.
👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ewa Beach, consider visiting the Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or calling (808) 356-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.