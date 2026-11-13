Looking for a four-legged friend in Ewa Beach, HI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Crasha is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix with a big heart and a soft expression. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Crasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix

Hound / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Nutmeg is a sleek, tan young dog with hound and Doberman in her mix, giving her a smart and athletic look. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Toby is a handsome chocolate Labrador Retriever with that classic Lab charm and energy. As a young pup, he’s ready for playtime, walks, and lots of training fun with his new family.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier mix

Medium Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Chester is a black-and-white adult terrier mix with a bright, alert look. He’s a great size for island living and is ready to leave shelter life behind for a comfy home.

👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ewa Beach, consider visiting the Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or calling (808) 356-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.