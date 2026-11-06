🏥 Ewa Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Ewa Beach is busy in healthcare right now—good news if you like helping people and want steady work. Here are several local roles, from entry-level caregiving to higher-pay travel tech.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Mililani, HI (serving the Ewa area)

Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri + 2 Saturdays/month)

Pay: $20–$25/hour DOE

Chairside dental role with a steady weekday schedule and only two Saturdays a month. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 holidays + 2 floating holidays, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Requires a Dental Assisting certificate and CPR/BLS.

Employer: Not listed

Location: ‘Ewa Beach, HI

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Home-care role helping clients with daily living, vitals, transfers, and companionship, including dementia support. Offers flexible schedule plus health, dental, and vision insurance; needs CNA or caregiving credential, CPR/First Aid, 2-step TB, background check, and reliable transportation.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Ewa Beach, HI

Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: About $2,480 per week (plus possible tax-free stipend)

Short-term travel contract for an X-ray tech who wants island life and strong weekly pay. Includes health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: The Queen's Medical Center

Location: ‘Ewa Beach, HI (West Float Pool)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours, varied shifts

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role doing patient care, transport, and supply support in a fast-paced setting. Requires BLS and either 1 year Nurse Aide experience or a Nurse Aide/MA/EMT diploma, nursing student clinicals, or foreign RN background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.