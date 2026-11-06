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Ewa Beach

🏥 Ewa Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

8 days ago
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Ewa Beach is busy in healthcare right now—good news if you like helping people and want steady work. Here are several local roles, from entry-level caregiving to higher-pay travel tech.

Dental Assistant

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers
Location: Mililani, HI (serving the Ewa area)
Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri + 2 Saturdays/month)
Pay: $20–$25/hour DOE

Chairside dental role with a steady weekday schedule and only two Saturdays a month. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 holidays + 2 floating holidays, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Requires a Dental Assisting certificate and CPR/BLS.

CNA / Caregiver

Employer: Not listed
Location: ‘Ewa Beach, HI
Type: Part-time, in-person
Pay: $16–$18/hour

Home-care role helping clients with daily living, vitals, transfers, and companionship, including dementia support. Offers flexible schedule plus health, dental, and vision insurance; needs CNA or caregiving credential, CPR/First Aid, 2-step TB, background check, and reliable transportation.

Travel Radiology Technologist – X-Ray – $2,480/week

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
Location: Ewa Beach, HI
Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Pay: About $2,480 per week (plus possible tax-free stipend)

Short-term travel contract for an X-ray tech who wants island life and strong weekly pay. Includes health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Nurse Aide – West Float Pool (Full-Time, Varied Shifts)

Employer: The Queen's Medical Center
Location: ‘Ewa Beach, HI (West Float Pool)
Type: Full-time, 40 hours, varied shifts
Pay: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role doing patient care, transport, and supply support in a fast-paced setting. Requires BLS and either 1 year Nurse Aide experience or a Nurse Aide/MA/EMT diploma, nursing student clinicals, or foreign RN background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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